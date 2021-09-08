Harrison County Mayors Association discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds with delegates and senators

SALEM, W.Va. – The Harrison County Mayors Association met Wednesday evening at Salem City Hall to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds with local delegates and senators.

Much of the discussion was about how each municipality has developed plans to use the funds for its infrastructure, such as water and sewer systems improvements. In total with the proposed project list from each municipality that has reported more than $49,000,000 could be used in what they are calling ‘once in a lifetime funds.’

“As in most of West Virginia the infrastructure has been kicked down the line from year, to year, to year. And now it’s coming to a point now where we are going to have a lot of problems down the line if we don’t get this infrastructure up to where it needs to be to make sure we have fire flows, clean water for everybody to drink, and things like that,” said Todd Somers, President of the Harrison County Mayors Association.

Members of the Harrison County Mayors Association stated that bringing all the leaders in the county together was needed to show their joint efforts on working together on infrastructure projects they want completed with the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“I am going to take back with me that Harrison County has a plan. They have a plan for about every location in Harrison County, and that those are going to be shovel ready plans that deserve funding. And that is what we are going to try and do is push forward and get the funding for those projects,” said Sen. Mike Romano, Senator, D-Harrison County.

Romano also added water and sewer is a big part of the infrastructure in municipalities, and that a lot of the infrastructure problems have been around for decades.

“The problem is we’re talking about really big dollars,” Romano said. “There is a list here, that I think you saw, it’s almost $50,000,000 just for the projects in this county. That is an awfully lot of money of money to come from anybody who is going to be able to hand it to you, that is not going to happen. It’s tax dollars, you got to make sure it’s being spent correctly, you got to make sure they’re getting the best bang for their buck. That is what is important to taxpayers.”

On Tuesday, September 9, Clarksburg City Council will be holding a conference session at 5:30 within city hall to further discuss their use of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.