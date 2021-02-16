Harrison County officials are reminding residents about tax filing season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It is currently tax filing season, and Harrison County officials are making sure residents are prepared, even during the current circumstances.

All taxes postmarked by March 1, 2021 will receive a 2.5% discount, according to officials.

All 2020 takes must be paid by April 30, 2021. Payments can be made online or in-person at the county courthouse, where four people are allowed in the tax office at one time, and social distancing and masks are required.

Temperatures are also screened at the door prior to entry.

“Due to COVID, we’re not going to be able to send out the second half reminders this year, so this is how we’re notifying our public,” said Chief Tax Deputy Jim Terango. The sheriff’s department has also been turning to social media to get the message out.

Any questions can be directed to the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 624-8685.