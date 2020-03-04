Harrison County officials dispel rumors surrounding Coronavirus in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management wants the public to know that the Coronavirus has not entered the state of West Virginia.

Laura Pysz, Harrison County Office of Emergency Management Director, spoke at the County Commission meeting Wednesday morning in Clarksburg. She said rumors have been started and are circulating on social media sites, especially one in particular that specifically states that it spreads fake news.

“We don’t have the Coronavirus in the state of West Virginia. There are no cases. There are no people under quarantine at this time or investigation. We do have constant contact with the state officials, our local health department to keep an eye on this, but, we’re good with the Coronavirus for now. I’m more concerned about, with the flu epidemic than Coronavirus.”

Pysz explained that there are a number of official websites that give out detailed information regarding the disease and how it’s spreading throughout the world. One website shows that there have been 95,111 confirmed cases across the world, 3,254 total deaths and 51,156 total recovered incidents at this time. Click here to keep up with those statistics.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website has a specific page dedicated to keeping track of the viruses movement and releasing the latest information. Those interested in visiting that website, can click here.