Harrison County School Levy passing successfully secures free meals for students at the start of the next school year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County school levy voted on during the weekend has passed. This levy is set to provide improvements to all schools in the county.

The levy election comes through every five years and included new equipment for students in addition to improvements and maintenance to athletic facilities. The major addition to this levy was free breakfast and lunch for all Harrison County students each day beginning at the start of the next school year.

“There were 3,705 voters that voted for the levy. There were 615 that voted against it. The canvas for this election is on Friday and there are 90 provisional ballots and we may get some absentees delivered in the mail before Friday,” said Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas.

School board officials said that they hope students can return to in-person learning full-time next year.