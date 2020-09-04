Harrison County School officials discuss the back to school plan for the county

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Just like other counties across North Central West Virginia, Harrison County has made multiple changes to its regular school routine.

For the first two weeks, the Harrison County Board of Education has decided to start classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Second, seventh and tenth graders will begin on the first day, with other students staggering throughout the week.

“That way, it social distances us on the buses. It eliminates the large bus rooms going into the school. It eliminates having to change all the lunch schedules around because we can get the kids in such smaller groups,” described Harrison County Superintendent, Dora Stutler.

Students will be given take-home lessons for the week and have remote learning for the other four days of instruction. Stutler explained they came up with the idea to help with social distancing. She stated its to get them used to the new protocol and the requirements for masks.

The school board has also provided every student with two washable masks and elementary students with lanyards to place their masks on while they’re social distancing in the classroom.

Stutler also stated they have purchased shields for teachers who teach Kindergarten, first and second grade. The county has provided cleaning supplies for every classroom and will have everything sanitized between classes.

“We’re doing the best we can with what we have and what we know and were willing to adapt if we need to,” explained Stutler.

Despite the circumstances, faculty and staff are excited to see their students for this upcoming school year. DeMotto explained that he and his staff are going to hit this situation with the best attitude and that they’re going to try and teach everyone the best way that is safe for all of them.

“Our custodial staff is going to be cleaning continuously through the day,” Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto stated.