Harrison County Schools adds an additional in-person day of schooling per week

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County School officials are changing the schedule for students beginning on October 5.

The Board of Education has decided to add one more day to in-person schooling per week after reassessing the schedule after the first two weeks. This takes the population from 20% in school to 50%.

Harrison county remains in the “yellow” category on Governor Justice’s COVID school map, and school officials are continuing to work with the Harrison County Health Department to monitor the number of cases closely.

“We’re watching that every day and things can change, but for right now when we say we’re going to go back in on this two day schedule, we will run it for the end of the nine weeks. We’re not going to change it again. We’ll take it to the end of the nine weeks and then we’ll reassess at the end of the nine weeks,” said superintendent Dora Stutler.

The schedule was put together so that all grades except pre-k will be able to attend in-person classes two consecutive days in a row.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories