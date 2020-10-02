Harrison County Schools announce 1 confirmed COVID case at Nutter Fort Intermediate

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Harrison County School officials, while working with the health department, have announced one positive COVID-19 involving a student at Nutter Fort Intermediate.

After conducting the initial contact tracing and investigation, it was determined that the school will remain open, according to the release. A continued epidemiological investigation, contact tracing, and deep cleaning will be conducted, officials said.

In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, officials announced. However, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow the best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance.

This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact a primary care provider, a local hospital, or a local healthcare clinic.