Harrison County schools close for weather; expected to remain open during flu season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County schools were closed on Friday due to winter weather, but officials are also monitoring another reason.

Several north central West Virginia counties have closed schools due to flu outbreaks, resulting in a high number of student absences.

Harrison County Superintendent Mark Manchin said that absence numbers are down from 2019 and he is confident that the county will be able to stay open throughout the flu season.

“We always take into consideration what’s best for our students, our faculty, all of our employees, as well as our parents, so we always take that into consideration. We are monitoring it and hopefully we can get through this wintertime and move on and continue this great instruction that we do here in Harrison County,” said Manchin.

Counties closed due to high numbers of absences also include Doddridge and Marion.