Harrison County Schools to switch to weekly meal distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools have been working hard to keep students fed while they are out of school, but starting on Wednesday they will be making a change to this process.

Schools were previously providing breakfast and lunch to all students 18 and under every day at 11 sites across the county, but will now begin providing weekly meal packets instead.

All volunteers will prepare meals for the week every Wednesday, and then send them to the sites for any students or parents who need them to pick up for the week. This is part of an effort to keep families safe and healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve got cooks and volunteers working to either prepare the meals or distribute the meals, so this will allow us to practice social distancing a little bit more as we will only be working one day a week,” said Harrison County Schools Child Nutrition Director, Chris Derico.

Meals can still be picked up at all 11 sites every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until Noon. A list of sites is available on the Harrison County Schools website.