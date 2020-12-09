Harrison County Schools to transition to fully virtual learning method

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County School officials announced that beginning Wednesday, December 9, all schools will operate under a virtual learning method until further notice.

Harrison County School officials stated that the decision to switch was due to high COVID-19 infection rates and staffing issues from quarantines.

“Due to the consistently high COVID-19 infection rate, as well as staffing issues from quarantines, which would have resulted in the closure of several schools, we are making the decision to shift to remote instruction beginning Wednesday, December 9, 2020, until further notice,” officials stated.

All staff will report on their regular schedule.

Officials also announced on Facebook and in a press release that on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, while working with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, Harrison County Schools has confirmed one COVID-19 case at Mountaineer Middle School. The case involves one staff member.

