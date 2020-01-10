Harrison County Sheriff elected to National White Collar Crime Center Board of Directors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Sheriff, Robert Matheny has been elected to the board of directors of the National White Collar Crime Center.

The center deals with the prevention, investigation and prosecution of white collar crime.

Matheny began his career in Anmoore and graduated from the West Virgina State Police Academy in 1987.

He has also served with the Nutter Fort Police Department and the Clarksburg Police Department, where he has held several leadership positions and attended the FBI National Academy in 2008.