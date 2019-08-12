Harrison County sinkhole caused by mine subsidence

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A sinkhole in Harrison County has both lanes of a road just outside of the Shinnston city limits closed to traffic.

According to Division of Highways maintenance supervisor Earl Gaskins, the division has contacted the West Virginia Department of Environment Protection’s mine reclamation department, to find a way to fix the sinkhole, that was caused by a mine subsidence on Landing Way, also known as Route 19/29.

The goal is to have the sinkhole fixed and the reopened by the end of the week, but residents in the area say this is a common problem in the area.

“This is not the first time, in about the same spot, a mine fell in, right in the center of the road and it closed both lanes as soon as it fell in,” resident Broc Bittinger said. “It’s kind of a frequent thing around here, so something we’re used to doesn’t show much concern, but there is obviously concern about areas near your houses falling in.”

The DOH released a list of detours for motorists to use while the collapse is repaired the collapse. They include taking Route 12 to Route 19, and Route 19/2 to Route 19.