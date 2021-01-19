Harrison County students to return to in-person schooling next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Board of Education has come up with a re-entry plan to comply with the state Board of Education’s mandate for all pre-k through 8th-grade students to return to school no matter the color of the Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System Map.

All these students will return to a two-day model starting next Monday. Each grade level will attend schools two days a week in person. High schools will also use this model but will be able to close if the county is classified as red on the map. This is a slight change to the original plan.

Harrison County Board of Education

“They did backtrack on the five days a week. Originally it came out that we had to be in five days, and just knowing the situation in Harrison County and we’re still currently in red and the transmission rate is so high, they’re allowing us to do at least do the two day blended model, so we’re at least back to what we were doing before,” said Harrison County superintendent Dora Stutler.

Parents still have the option of choosing virtual learning for their children if they feel it is safer.