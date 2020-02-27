Harrison County United Way hosts fundraising telethon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Phones were ringing at the inaugural United Way of Harrison County’s Telethon Wednesday night to meet their campaign goal of $800,000 by March 2.

Erica Young, WBOY-TV Reporter

Anyone looking to donate or pledge to United Way could do so by phone, mail Facebook or by stopping by the second floor of the Harrison County Board of Education Building.

All of the funds raised will go to support 19 local non-profits in the county. Many of the organizations rely on support from United Way through out the year.

“100 percent of the money we raise as an organization goes back to those programs. Those programs are programs that volunteers in the community on our community investment committee decide to fund. That’s what’s wonderful about United Way it’s completely community driven,” said Brad Riffee, Community Impact Director for United Way of Harrison County.

As of last check the telethon has raised $15,000 of its $45,000 telethon goal. Those who would like to donate, should call the office at (304) 624-6337, where representatives will answer all questions about making a contribution to the United Way.

A donation can also be mailed in to: United Way of Harrison County, Inc. P.O. Box 2452 Clarksburg, WV 26301.