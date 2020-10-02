Harrison County United Way kicks off 2020-21 fundraising campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County United Way kicked off its 2020-21 fundraising campaign this afternoon in Clarksburg.

The Harrison House hosted the annual event where the yearly fundraising goal is announced. This year’s goal is set at $850,000. The United Way supports twenty agencies including Bi-County nutrition, Hope Inc Domestic Violence Task Force, and the American Red Cross.

The new campaign chairperson Joi Gilliam-Norris explained that meeting the goal every year is crucial to keeping these community agencies running smoothly.

“Absolutely integral to their success. We raise the bulk of the budgets for the organizations so without our funding those organizations wouldn’t be here.”

The United Way also announced this afternoon that they have already reached 20% of this year’s goal.