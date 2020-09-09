Harrison County woman charged after fleeing from a traffic stop in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman is behind bars after fleeing from a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 8, 2020, an officer with the Bridgeport Police Department observed a silver car with an expired motor vehicle inspection and a cracked windshield traveling on Philippi Pike in Clarksburg.

The vehicle continued onto West Virginia Rt. 58, where the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Officers said that the vehicle then pulled off to the shoulder of Rt. 58, but then got back on the road, crossed lanes of traffic, before getting stopped at the Emily Drive Rt. 58 intersection stoplights.

Karri Boggess

Court documents stated that while the vehicle was blocked in, the officer approached the vehicle and told the female driver, later identified as Karri Boggess, of Clarksburg, to pull over at the next turn off and she stated that she would do so.

Boggess and the officer continued up Emily Drive past multiple places to pull off, and she continued to change lanes and speed up before finally pulling over near the Burger King parking lot, according to the complaint.

Then, a Deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene and deployed his K-9 unit to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and resulted in a positive indication of drugs, according to the complaint.

During a search of the car, deputies located, “multiple drug paraphernalia articles, empty heroin stamps and a piece of folded up tin foil with a small testable amount of brown substance inside.” The substance was tested and results confirmed positive for Fentanyl.

Boggess has been charged with fleeing with reckless disregard and is currently being held on a $3,000 bond.