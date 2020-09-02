Harrison County’s Lincoln High School shuts down football for 2 weeks after COVID-19 positive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On its Facebook page, Wednesday, the Harrison County Board of Education announced that football will be shut down at Lincoln High School for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test.

The post reads:

“We were notified today, that on Friday, August 28, 2020, and Saturday, August 29, 2020, a person in attendance at football activities at Lincoln High School tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, for 14 days, all football-related activities are suspended at Lincoln High School. Appropriate individuals will be notified by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.“

The Shinnston-based Lincoln Cougars were scheduled to host Fairmont Senior High School on Friday evening, the season’s opening night.

Lincoln High School sent 12 News the following statement:

This morning Lincoln High Administration was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19. This person attended football activities last week and most recently Saturday, August 29th. Due to this confirmed case, all football related activities are suspended for the next 14 days.

Lincoln High School Administration immediately reported the case to Harrison County Schools Nurse Coordinator who relayed the information to the Harrison County Health Department. The Harrison County Health Department will conduct contact tracing and be in contact with individuals identified in the contact tracing process.

Please continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines as we strive to have a safe and healthy community and remain hopeful to resume football activities when deemed safe by the Harrison County Health Department.

As of now, only person in attendance at football activities has tested positive.

12 Sports has reached out to the Fairmont Senior football program. Head coach, Nick Bartic, said via text that the Polar Bears will look to reschedule their game against the Cougars for later in the season.

Bartic also said that it is doubtful they find a new opponent to play this Friday, though Bartic said “We would do it though haha,” in a text.

12 Sports also reached out to the Elkins High School football program, who scrimmaged Lincoln on Friday. According to head coach Evan Hott, the Tigers, “are good,” and haven’t seen any players experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Multiple parents have told 12 News that they received an automated voice message from the Harrison County Board of Education, alerting them of the situation. The Harrison County BOE, and Lincoln High School, reportedly just learned of the situation Wednesday morning, according to a source.

Lincoln was also scheduled play at Grafton on September 11.