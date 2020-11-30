Harrison History at Home: Harrison County Historical Society connects residents to county history through a virtual event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Historical Society hosted a presentation on Monday evening on an infamous event that took place in Clarksburg.

The group held a virtual “Harrison History at Home” event on the case of Abel Clemmons and how he brutally murdered his wife and eight young children in November of 1805. It focused on the background of the case and how there is plenty of unknown information due to the time period in which it took place. Harrison History at Home is an ongoing series of virtual events that the society has created in light of the pandemic.



Newspaper articles after the murder of the Clemmons family. Courtesy: Harrison County Historical Society

“We don’t want to contribute to the spread of the virus any more than what’s kind of already happening right now. Also with these we can reach a wider audience for folks who maybe aren’t in the Clarksburg/Harrison County area or even north central West Virginia. We can reach people who are in different states, on the other side of the country even,” said historical society director Crystal Wimer.

The event will also be posted on the society’s Facebook and YouTube pages for later viewing.