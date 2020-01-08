Hazel Ruby Mcquain Charitable Trust hoping to convert Ramada Inn into social services center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission hosted a work session where they heard about plans to transform an old Ramada Inn to an all-inclusive social and addiction services center.

The plan is being spearheaded by the Hazel Ruby Mcquain Charitable Trust, who bought the property over a year ago. Three trustees presented their plans to the commissioners and social service providers like United Way, the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and Ascension Recovery Services.

Stephen Farmer, a trustee, said they had already received a tax-exempt status that they were pursuing, but that there was a lot of work to be done. Farmer said they had yet to figure out how much the project will cost but that they had plans to come back to the commission with estimates after consulting with architects and contractors.

“I think it will help many, many many people with a comprehensive solution rather than providing ad hoc services, which is just sort of like treading water,” Farmer said. “We’re hoping to affect people’s lives where you can identify a problem and provide them the services that they need in order to achieve success.”

The property, Farmer said, sits on 10-acres and will need some work done to it. He said down the road, there’s the potential to add other buildings to the site. They are hoping to be a model for other communities and states once the project comes to fruition.

Lauren DeWitt, who works for Ascension Recovery Services, was in attendance and even answered some questions from the commission. DeWitt said there needs to be a strategy in place before starting to ensure success.

Everybody has to be on board, she said, and they need to make sure that each organization involved has the same goal in mind. Being well organized will be a crucial part of this being successful, DeWitt explained.

“I think it’s an incredible program, I think it’s certainly needed in our community,” DeWitt said. “I think if we can get all the partnerships that we are planning on, having a campus-like setting where we can integrate services, where we can assess somebody initially and put them into a program I think it’ll be fantastic for the community.”

She said Ascencion is consulting in Massachusetts because they are trying to implement a similar program on a 225-acre island. The island had previously been set up to integrate all the services, however, it failed she said because of the lack of proper planning and organization. Now, they’re giving it another try.

“We’re working with the city of Boston and all of the community partnerships up there to reopen this island,” DeWitt said. “To provide, residential treatment, outpatient treatment, social services, sober living, job integration programs. It’s very similar to this but this is in our backyard.”