MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU College of Law hosted the Mountaineer Health Care Fraud Symposium in the Marilyn E. Lugar Courtroom on Thursday.

The symposium brought in state and federal investigators who shared information on health care fraud, and medical and insurance experts discussed how to detect and prevent fraud.

The primary audience for Thursday’s symposium was lawyers from throughout West Virginia who are practicing Health Care litigation.

But, organizers said they also want the public to learn about healthcare fraud, avoid becoming a victim and know how to report healthcare fraud.

“My hope is that more people will bring fraud to our attention, because despite how busy we are, when it comes to prosecuting health care fraud cases, I know and my office knows that there is more of it out there that we actually hear about,” said William Ihlenfeld, United States Attorney, Northern District of West Virginia. “We want people to call us so that we can be proactive about it and we can take action to address the fraud that’s occurring.”

They also explained how whistleblowers can come forward about fraud and if a claim is pursued with a recovery, the whistleblower can receive a portion of it.

To report health care fraud call the Mountaineer Health Care Strike Force at (304)234-7711, or you can email the Mountaineer Health Care Strike Force at WVFraud@FBI.gov

If you want to write a letter and mail a correspondence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office that address is: P.O. Box 151, Wheeling W.V. 26003.

You can also call the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services to report health care fraud at, 1-800-447-8477 or you can go to tips.hhs.gov