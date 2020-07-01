Health Department updates Marion County Commission on COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – At the Marion County Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning, the Marion County Health Department Director Lloyd White gave a COVID-19 update.

White informed commissioners that they have new active cases in the county, and with the holiday weekend coming up, he has growing concerns they will see a few more, soon. He encouraged people to hold themselves more accountable, when following guidelines.

White stated that he sees far too many people in public without masks on. Opening up in the state was too fast and very broad with rules and regulations and as a result, have seen more positive case results come back.

“I think we could have been more selective in opening up, and I think that we should have been more selective with enforcement,” said White. “Making sure everyone is still doing the right thing even though we are open, and maybe having some recourse, and maybe close business that aren’t following the regulations and the guidelines.”

White said with the holiday, he knows people will want to travel, but encourages everyone to stay at home. There will be a right day and time for us to travel again.

White also explained that he doesn’t know when they will be able to provide free testing service for the community again, and doesn’t know if they will be able to provide the quantity they have previously been able to.