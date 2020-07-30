Healthcare Heroes: Kim Shaw

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- While all healthcare personnel have their hands full during these difficult times, one staff member at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation is going above and beyond to help patients.

Kim Shaw

Director of Nursing, Kim Shaw, comes to work almost every day nearly a full hour before her scheduled start time to go over each and every note written by staff members. That way she knows exactly what everyone needs before starting the day. Shaw said that it is important to her to interact with nurses on every shift to know what they are all dealing with.

“I’m only one person, I can’t work 24/7, but it is nice to be able to see at least the end of the night shift because then I can see each shift at least a little bit before almost every day,” said Shaw.

Employees said that they consider Shaw a hero because she is willing to work any shift, including overnight, to help make sure patients get the care they need and encourages staff to use teamwork at all times.

“That way they know that they’re not being ignored and I think it’s just good to see everyone,” said Shaw.

Shaw said she does not see herself as a healthcare hero, but simply as someone who loves nursing and wants to provide her community with quality assistance at all times.

“I’m very honored, this is quite embarrassing, I don’t do things like this, but it’s very nice. I don’t do it for anything like this, it’s just me. I just come to work, do my job, and try to take care of the patients,” said Shaw.

Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation is located at 130 Kaufman Drive in Fairmont.