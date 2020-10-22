Healthcare Heroes: Lloyd White

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For this week’s Healthcare Heroes recognition goes to Marion County Health Department Director Lloyd White.

White has been in the health field since October of 1989. His choice to follow this career path comes from one reason; he wanted to help others. White has worked hard for more than 30 years, and he said the one thing that motivates him every day is that wants to keep making a difference in the community.

“First, I’d say I’m no hero. I’m just doing what I think is best, in being an absolute public servant to taking care of the needs of our citizens. Having said that, it’s good to be recognized by those in the community who sees what you’re doing, how you are doing it, and the fact that you are making a difference. For someone who recognizes those efforts, it does make you feel good, but certainly, I wouldn’t consider myself to be a hero. We have the ability to educate people on how we can prevent deaths, and that’s what it’s really about. It’s stressful, and I will admit that it’s almost 24/7. But…I love making a difference in people’s lives.” Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department Director

White said the moment he will never forget in his whole career was in 2020 with the pandemic. He said this was something no healthcare worker could have prepared for, but challenges such as the coronavirus are why people join the health field in the first place.

White said in times like this is when you can make the biggest impact on a person’s life, which he plans to do for many more years in the Marion county area.