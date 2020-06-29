Healthcare Heroes: local tattoo shop gives free tattoos to frontline heroes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Stick Tattoo Co. opened in Morgantown in 2014, and after taking a short break because of the pandemic, the first thing the shop did after reopening was create a campaign to show thanks to all the frontline worker.

Allauna Young

They opened the submissions almost two months ago, and they received more than 150 submissions. Each artist at the shop narrowed it down and selected one frontline hero each, five individuals total, to receive a free tattoo Monday afternoon.

“One of the things we enjoy most about tattooing, is the meaning and the thought that goes behind it, and what that tattoo means for that client,” said Shop Owner Damian Ferek. “And today’s just one step above that, because these are people that have been working non-stop around the clock, and been putting themselves out on the frontline will be able to put anything they want on their bodies forever to represent all the work they do.”

Each individual who was selected, all showed dedication to their community throughout COVID-19, and the tattoo tributes they decided on with their artist all represented something close to their heart.

Selected Frontline Heroes: Allauna Young, Respiratory Therapist, WVU Medicine Bryan Hough, Paramedic, EMS Southwest Rick Green, Facilities Manager, Bartlett Housing Solutions Jordan Kiser, EVS Sanitation, WVU Medicine Sabrina Tasker, Clinical Therapist, Prime Care Medical

Sabrina Tasker

Sabrina Tasker chose her tattoo for her grandfather who committed suicide. Ever since she has been very involved in raising awareness and helping others through tough mental times. She said that is a larger reason why she went into social work.

“There may have been a few tears and several phone calls made because I don’t win anything or get recognized, or anything like that ever,” said Tasker. “Doctors, nurses, social workers, we don’t always get recognized, but we didn’t sign up for it. But it’s very nice to be recognized for all the good we do in the world.”

Rick Green dedicated his tattoo to his religion, and Jesus. He said he did this because that is what drives him everyday to work for others.

Rick Green

Monday afternoon was the first time in over three months that Green took a day off from work, and it was all for this tattoo.

“It [his tattoo] means strength and dignity because if you didn’t have patience. If you didn’t have that, then you couldn’t work in this field at all,” said Green. “He does, that for me. I rely on him a lot to give me the strength and patience to continue doing what I do.”

Stick Tattoo Co. is located in the Suncrest Town Center, and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.