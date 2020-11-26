Healthcare Heroes: Marion County Rescue Squad

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – While most were at home on Thursday spending Thanksgiving with their families, first responders everywhere were still on duty, making sure everyone stayed safe and had access to proper care.

The Marion County Rescue Squad celebrated in their own way by eating a Thanksgiving meal together during their shift. They said that it was still meaningful to them to spend time with people close to them, even if not in the traditional sense.

“Even though we don’t get to spend time with our family, it’s pretty rewarding getting to take care of the community and still being able to spend time with your coworkers that you’re pretty close to. We got to eat dinner together today, so that was pretty special,” said EMT Savanah Harper with the Marion County Rescue Squad.