Healthcare Heroes: One Sharpe Hospital volunteer coordinator is making Christmas brighter for patients

WESTON, W.Va. – A volunteer at one local hospital is working to ensure its residents have a merry Christmas.



Krista Adkins at Sharpe Hospital in Weston works with the Auxiliary at Sharpe to help support the hospital’s residents.

The auxiliary holds an Adopt-a-Patient drive for Christmas each year, but this year is short on funds to make it happen.

She said its still important to remember that the residents should enjoy the holidays, too.

“They get overlooked. There’s a lot of focus on Toys for Tots and children’s programs, but when it comes to even nursing homes or older populations, there’s not as much attention on it,” said Adkins.

Patients can be sponsored with a $25 donation. For more information on how to donate, click here.