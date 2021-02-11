Healthcare Heroes: The Connecting Link

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the Connecting Link in Fairmont, every day is a busy one trying to help connect its clients with the services they need most. So when that work was recognized with a $5,000 donation from BB&T, it was a welcome surprise, and one the bank was happy to provide.

“It’s just always been BB&T’s mission to help out with the communities and to do what we can to make the communities a better place and to help everybody achieve that,” said BB&T’s Megan Bartholow.

That’s a goal BB&T and the Connecting Link share. Executive Director Jone Webb said they work to spread the resources they have to do the most good possible. That’s an important goal, since having shelter and financial security can have a big impact on someone’s health, too.

“Use it for utility assistance or rental assistance in need and we can probably help every bit of 35 families with that. So it’s very important to us that we spread that as far as we can,” Webb said.

The staff of three at the Connecting Link don’t just hand out checks; they also work to teach clients how to avoid those emergency situations in the future to be sure they can care for themselves down the line.

“We just start working with them and our goal is to help them with the crisis need at the time and then to work with them further to see what got them in that situation and how can we help prevent that from happening in the future,” said Webb.