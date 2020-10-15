Healthcare Heroes: The Health Games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This week’s Healthcare Heroes story is about a competition in Harrison County called, the Health Games.

Healthy Harrison put on the competition, which is aimed at helping people get healthier, and involved communities submitting their plans on making that happen. What is the prize? Community outreach director Jennifer Angiulli explained that it is funding to help make those plans a reality.

“The Health Games is a friendly competition among five communities here in Harrison County. They put together a plan to engage their community in ways of mind, move, and eat,” Angiulli explained. “The winner is gonna walk away with $100,000, to put their plan in action. They’re also going to be partnered with West Virginia University, United Hospital Center, and WVU Medicine. This is to combat obesity.”

Angiulli explained that the goal is to take what has been started in Harrison County, and effect change across the state on the front of obesity.