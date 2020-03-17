Healthcare professionals are recommending the public to practice ‘social distancing’ to help limit the spread of coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As part of an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus, social distancing, or isolation, is being urged by healthcare professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nationwide.

Social distancing is defined as avoiding places where people meet or gather even if you do not have symptoms pf the virus in order to avoid contracting it or unwittingly spreading it. As part of this effort, the CDC is recommending that all in-person gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks and that people avoid things like public transportation, if possible.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the Vice President and Executive Dean of WVU’s School of Health Sciences said social distancing measures are the best course of action right now. COVID-19, as the virus is known, spreads from person-to-person and spreads at a more rapid rate than the flu.

“A person infected with the flu can spread the flu to on average 1.2 to 1.6 people,” Marsh said. “The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, an infected person can spread it to 2.6-3.1 people so the closer contact we have between people that are infected and that are unaffected becomes a key tool in our belt to fight this virus. That can slow the speed of increase of the spread of this virus in the community.” Dr. Clay Marsh, Vice President and Executive Dean of WVU’s School of Health Sciences

If you do have to leave your home, six feet is the recommended distance to keep between yourself and others. And when you do return home, make sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and scrub your fingertips, palms, between fingers and by the wrists. Marsh recommends singing happy birthday twice, saying your ABC’s or singing Country Roads. If you use hand sanitizer, make sure to use a good amount and spread it to all the previously mentioned parts of the hands.

Finally, Marsh recommends avoiding touching your face, because the average person touches their face 50 times an hour and that is one way of spreading the virus. This is key because the virus spreads through droplets.

“Droplets mean that when you cough, when you sneeze, or you bite your fingernails, or you pick your teeth or you eat something with your hands or you pick your nose, or you rub your eyes if you’re infected you can then spread the virus via small droplets to things that you touch and places that you are,” Marsh said. “The other real consideration that social distancing helps with is it removes too many people from the same environment.”

In Italy, which has the worst case of the virus outside of China, where it originated, is worse off because they did not practice things like social distancing until it was too late Marsh said. For that reason, COVID-19 hit the country’s medical infrastructure like a tsunami rather than the steady stream of cases the U.S. will get if social distancing and other precautionary measures are properly practiced.

There’s a lot of evidence from mathematical models and the spread of other diseases like the flu that suggests if 75 percent of the population separates themselves from the community we can avoid that aforementioned tsunami of cases Marsh said. If we can take that number up to 87 percent we can do really well in curbing the spread.

“The more we take advantage of this social distancing right now to try to amputate the rapid viral spread of this virus as it’s done in many communities then we have the best chance of getting through this just fine,” Marsh said.

One of the best means of practicing social distancing Marsh said is to avoid going to hospitals and clinics if you fear you may have contracted the virus. Patients should call their healthcare provider before risking spreading the virus.

Citing the situation in Italy again, Marsh said people rushing to the hospitals and inadvertently spreading the disease is one way they managed to land in their current crisis. Now the country’s healthcare infrastructure is collapsing due to the weight of having to treat so many people.

If symptoms persist, there are tests doctors can run to see if you have COVID-19 but do not show up demanding one unannounced and instead take appropriate precautions Marsh said.

“If we work together, we can really really affect the future for West Virginia and we can be the beacon for other people,” Marsh said. “Because I believe that we are poised today, better than anybody else, in the US to have a very manageable problem with the coronavirus but it’s really going to be up to us to act now and to act aggressively, protecting ourselves, protecting each other, protecting our community and hoping that’s going to allow us to reduce the spread so that we can take care of every single person in the way that we want our family taken care of here in the state.”

Currently, West Virginia has no confirmed cases, Marsh said, but the public can expect that to change, it’s just a matter of how we respond that matters.