Healthcare provider conducts survey on young adults who vape

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harmony Healthcare I.T. conducted a study of 1,800 vaping users between the ages 18-35 to learn more about habits and sentiments around the topic of vaping.

The goal was to get a better understanding of how people visualize the risk factors of e-cigarettes. One of the biggest focuses was to compare how healthy people saw smoking with a vape, compared to other forms of smoking.

Eight out of 10 young people that vape said they feel safer when using a vape as compared to regular cigarettes.

The reason, the young people said, that they began vaping in the first place was because their friends did it, the social aspect and in an attempt to quit smoking real cigarettes.

Some of the statistics from the study included:

Sixty percent said it was healthier than drinking.

Seventy-seven percent said it was healthier than smoking cigarettes.

Forty percent said it was healthier than smoking marijuana.

“There is still this overwhelming perception that people knowledge vaping is a vice,” said Outreach Coordinator Tricia Harte. “But they think its a healthier vice than the alternative.”

The outstanding fact from the survey was one out of three people who vape said they were still unlikely to quit even if someone they were personally close with got sick from it.