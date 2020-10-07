Healthnet alerted to scene of motorcycle accident in Marion County

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – Heathnet was alerted to the scene of a motorcycle accident on Robinson Run Road in Rivesville Tuesday evening.

According to Marion County 911 officials, responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with injury on Robinson Run Road at approximately 7:53 p.m.

The Grant Town Fire Department and EMS, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. The West Virginia State Police will be handling the investigation.

At this time there is no word to the extent of injuries sustained in the accident.

Stay with 12 News as we will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.