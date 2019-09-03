‘Hello Gorgeous’ program helps cancer patients feel beautiful

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Real-life fairy godmothers are helping women all across North Central West Virginia feel beautiful.

“For me this is not about lipstick, this is not about the makeup part. It’s the transformation seeing the women’s confidence. Their shoulders go back, their chin is up, they walk out and say ‘oh I’m going to go to lunch today.’ It’s absolutely amazing,” said Alicia West-Fancher, Hello Gorgeous volunteer and Mary Kay representative.

But not just any women, the Hello Gorgeous program at Fairmont Regional Medical Center helps cancer patients.

“They feel yucky on the inside and so they feel they don’t look as good as they could. So we just like to not only give them the make up, give them a really nice atmosphere. They can come in and get scarves, wigs, the jewelry now, the make up and just help them feel good on the inside which will help reflect them on the outside,” said West-Fancher.

Hello Gorgeous volunteers are performing little miracles for cancer patients – transforming them both inside and out.

Nicole Pettit Walker described her first experience taking part in the program, “There were survivors there that talked about how they had it 20 years ago. To me that was like ‘oh my god I’m going to make it.’ So, that is what I want everyone to come to this program. You see so many young women, older women, people who had it years ago and it just gives you such hope.”

“Just keeping faith and hope that you are going to be fine. Live your life. When I woke up everyday it was never like ‘oh, I have cancer.’ You just have to stay positive,” Nicole said.

Nicole Pettit-Walker was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. After surgeries, chemo, and radiation on August 9, Nicole was able to ring the bell to mark the end of her cancer treatment.

All sessions are on Mondays at Noon. The next sessions will be happening on September 9, in conference room A and December 2, in the Hamilton conference room.

To register, call (304) 367-7561. Space is limited, so reservations must be made in advance.