Holiday Glow Disc Golf held at Morris Park Festival of Lights

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The 5th Annual Holiday Glow Bowl was hosted at Morris Park on Wednesday.

The Glow Bowl sponsored by the Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club supporting a local non-profit.

The charity glow game took place in the middle of the Festival of Lights within the park as a way to help raise funds for a United Way of Marion County.

Entry fee for the glow disk golf game was $30 which included a custom stamped glow disc, pizza party and an extra glow light for more disc. All funds raised will be donated to help United Way of Marion County support its numerous agencies.

“The disc golfers, we have a great community of disc golfers here and they always want to come out and help others, and we do that with our annual Ice Bowl as well, and the Glow Bowl was just another opportunity to get these people out. It’s a good reason to come out and play disc golf, have fun, and raise some money for charity,” said Joshua Smith, Assistant Director for the Holiday Glow Bowl.

Attendees could purchase an unlimited number of shots for $5 each. Last year the charity glow game raised approximately $500. Organizers are hopeful to raise more money for the United Way of Marion County this year.

Additional sponsors for the Glow Bowl were Copper House Grill, Crocket’s Lounge, Marion County CVB, City of Fairmont, and the Rotary Club of Fairmont.