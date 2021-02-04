Holly Ball Reimagined kicks off with a virtual at-home experience

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – United Hospital Center Holly Ball event will be virtual this year due to COVID-19, but organizers said it was important to make sure the event raised funds.

For “Holly Ball Reimagined,” attendees had to register online ahead of time and can pick up personal charcuterie boards made by Muriale’s Italian Restaurant as well as whatever bottles of wine they have chosen, as well as desserts from Bonnie Belle’s Pastries and Almost Heaven Deserts, at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.

For 60 years, the Holly Ball has been a tradition that the wives of physicians started as a way to bring the hospital closer to the community.

“Amidst a pandemic like COVID, we are not going to stop preparing and dreaming, and planning for that future. Amidst this, we are still sharing great enjoyment, we are still planning for that nursing school to rise, bricks and mortar going up, this pandemic is eventually going to leave us, and our traditions are going to continue,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik, Chief Quality Officer for United Hospital Center.

All proceeds from the Hally Ball Reimagined virtual event will support a newly created partnership with United Hospital Center and the West Virginia University School of Nursing.

UHC officials explained that this partnership will address the urgent need to enroll more nurses into the workforce as quickly as possible. Representatives for UHC also said the program would be housed on the fifth floor of the soon to be constructed east wing.

“Our committee this year wanted to make sure that we kept the tradition going as this marks the 60th year of the Holly Ball. And amidst COVID, it does not stop creativity, so hence it was reimagined. We can still participate and support the hospital and enjoy our community. And this year, take an event home, and hashtag Holly Ball, and share your pictures, and show the fun you are having. And we’ll get back together again when it’s safe,” said Dr. Povroznik.

The at-home experience allows ticket holders to participate in an online auction for prizes ranging from jewelry to a Peloton exercise bike. Tickets for the at-home experience are sold out.