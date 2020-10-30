Homestead Creamery recalls glass-bottled products due to sanitation issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Virginia based creamery, Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, V.A, is voluntarily recalling glass bottled products due to a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process.

Products affected may have a strong sanitizer odor, but there is no known health risk at this time.

Recalled products were distributed to Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York starting on October 15, 2020, through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors.

“The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is warning the public to be on the lookout for these products. If you suspect you have purchased tainted goods, we encourage consumers to return those products to the retail store they purchased it from or discard the product,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

The best by date of the bottle is located on the side of the bottle cap. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product smelled like a cleaning agent.

The following is a list of affected products:

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045 or the West Virginia Department of Agriculture at 304-558-2227.