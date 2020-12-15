Homework and virtual learning assistance available for Marion County students

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Homework Helpers are a new group of helpers giving free virtual and assignment assistance to Marion county students.

The group meets at the Elk Lodge in Mannington on Tuesdays and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The helpers consist of volunteers, Autism Educators; Special Needs Educators, some principals, and many others volunteering for the students.

The idea came from a county bus driver who was struggling to help his daughter with virtual learning. This tool can be used during winter break to help students catch up on what they may have fallen behind in over the winter break.

“This is my first year in the school system, so, I’ve seen how some of the kids do struggle. I, myself with my granddaughter struggle with online learning,” said Homework Helper Organizer Angela Maset. “It’s just a way to help them, give them something to do, and guidance. I’m not an educator, so I’m so thankful to everyone who has volunteered their time, to give back and help these students hopefully get back on track.”

Several local businesses made donations to help the Homework Helpers gather supplies, PPE and provide food to the children. Some examples are Colasessano’s, which provides lunch for each session.

Homework Helpers remaining sessions:

Thursday Dec. 17

Tuesday Dec. 22

Tuesday Dec. 29

Thursday Dec. 31

If virtual learning continues through the new year, they will work to have more homework helper sessions. The max occupancy is between 35 and 40 students to ensure they can properly socially distance themselves.

For more information on how to sign a student up, call (681)-443-9821.