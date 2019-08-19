Horizon Church in Lost Creek hosts benefit dinner for Alex Ables

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A local church in Lost Creek held a spaghetti dinner to raise money for a young man who was in a car accident, early last month.

Twenty-four year old Alex Ables suffered a severe spinal cord injury on July 9 when he lost control of his Jeep in on Duck Creek Road.

Alex is currently in need of multiple medical supplies and wheelchair accessible ramps, allowing him to freely move in and around his home.

“Alex is the type of person who can make anyone laugh, no matter what the situation is that they are going through. He’s been a cheerleader for many of us and now it’s our turn to give back and to be a cheerleader for him,” said Ginneh Mouser, Alex’s friend and former co-worker.

Alex’s friends and family plan on hosting more fundraisers in the future to help ease the transition Alex is facing.