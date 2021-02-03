How do you confirm you’re on the COVID-19 vaccine list?

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice told citizens, in order to make sure that they’re on the waiting list to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, to sign up using the state DHHR’s web portal.

During our “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall on Wednesday, Governor Justice assured West Virginians that they would not be taken off or moved down the list if they signed up through the state’s website, even if they had previously registered at the county level.

Justice also stressed that those waiting to receive their second dose of vaccine should not “let the days go by,” and contact the DHHR to help make sure nobody slips through the cracks.

Those experiencing any issues should call the DHHR’s COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line for help at 1-833-734-0965.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories