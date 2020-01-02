How the tobacco law is affecting small businesses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A federal law was voted on and passed, to change the age when you can purchase tobacco products to 21.

The new law includes all tobacco products. Cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes can only be purchased by a person of the age of 21. Even those who were already 18 years of age, would have to wait again until they are 21 to purchase these products again.

While some hope that the law will encourage a younger generation to stop the habit before they get addicted, it’s not the case for business managers like Jermell Corbitt of Smoketime Sam’s in Bridgeport, who said that they know they will face a hit in sales.

“Thinking of the health side for the kids, yes, the business is definitely going to get effective by it,” said Corbitt. “I still don’t think its going to stop them from getting it, but if this is a barrier set up to help kids [avoid becoming addicted], then this is what they have to do.”

The idea and hope behind the new law is that it will create a positive impact on health across the nation, especially in youth.