How to stay safe during National Poison Prevention Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – March 21 was the start of National Poison Prevention Week and experts everywhere are reminding citizens how to stay safe.

In 2020, the West Virginia Poison Center received nearly 16,000 poison exposure calls. The majority of our calls involve children, but anyone at any age can be poisoned. Officials explained that poisonings can occur at any time and to anyone, however, most poisonings occur at home.

“All around the country, poison centers use this time to put a big focus on teaching the people in their state what to do in the case of a poisoning and how to stay poison-safe,” said WV Poison Control Center community outreach coordinator Carissa McBurney.

While most poison exposure calls are in regards to children, anyone can come into contact with poison if they are not careful. The main way to prevent this is by keeping all possibly harmful products, such as hand sanitizer, gasoline, medications and cleaning products clearly labeled.

“What this means is not transferring products to other containers that are unmarked or to food or drink containers,” said McBurney.

2021 also marks “Mr. Yuk’s” 50th birthday. The green poison control logo shows the emergency phone number in case of exposure and has since been used to label things that could be harmful.

“He’s also a great tool to use to teach children about poisons in the home, so you can use the stickers to stick onto poisons around the home to teach children not to touch, taste, or smell them.”

The West Virginia Poison Control Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so professionals are always ready to help in case of emergency. In the event of possible exposure, experts recommend calling immediately before taking any additional action.