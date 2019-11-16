How winters of West Virginia’s past are impacting the present

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Of all four seasons, Mountaineers have always said that Mother Nature hated them most during the winter.

However, the past few winters have been easy for us to deal with here in north central West Virginia.

“Last year was a very mild winter, for the lack of a better term. A lot of the storms tended to go well to our north. Most low pressure centers went over places like Wisconsin, Michigan – that’s why those locations got plenty of snow. Whereas, we just got the cold front that sags to the south of that low pressure center; that’s why we got some rain, and maybe on the back end of it, we got light snow,” explained West Virginia State Climatologist Dr. Kevin Law.

That light snow was enough to coat the ground, but lately we haven’t seen that much of it falling from the sky.

“As far as the overall snow totals, the Clarksburg area, I believe, received around twelve inches total, so that is below normal by quite a bit. Normally, you’d get about 24 or 25 inches, around two feet for a season,” stated Law.

To be precise, during the 2018-2019 winter season, Clarksburg saw 13.9 inches of snow, compared to the usual 25.

Morgantown and Elkins were also well below average.

Morgantown saw 16 inches of snow last winter, whereas it usually sees 27.6 inches of snow on average.

Elkins normally sees 83.5 inches of snow, but last year it had 35 inches.

This year, there is a greater chance for snow in the Ohio Valley, but what needs to happen for us to get more snow?

“In order for West Virginia to get heavier snow, lows need to travel to our south. In order for that to occur, you need to have big troughs or dips in the jet stream that also travel well to our south,” said Law.

To find out more about our winter forecast, stay tuned to wboy.com.