Hundreds take part in an annual Thanksgiving turkey trot in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Friends, families and others gathered in Morgantown on a brisk Thanksgiving morning to run a 5k and earn their Thanksgiving meals.

Hundreds of participants started at the West Virginia University track for the annual Morgantown Running 5k Turkey Trot that is organized by Morgantown Running.

There were chances to win prizes for placing 1st- 3rd in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. There were even chances to win socks and shoes, but a lot of people running seemed to be doing it for reasons other than prizes.

The four-member Gregalit family arrived for the race dressed festively. Dad, Frank and daughter Isabelle wore full-body turkey costumes; while mom, Emily and other daughter Julia wore turkey hats. The family said that Isabelle has been doing turkey trots for four years, Julia for three and both parents have been doing it for nine years.

Gregalit family

“We do it for a thanksgiving run, we do it for fun it’s not a competition, we do it to be together,” Frank Gregalit said while standing next to his wife and their two young daughters. “We do the stroller for this one (points to Julia) and her (Isabelle) and I have graduated to the suits together and I was pushing the stroller the first couple of years.”

Gregalit said they where the suits to stay warm but that they have always worn something festive in previous years, even if it were as simple as a hat. This Thanksgiving, the family said they were thankful for their family’s health, their ability to run and be with family. Mom, Emily, described it as wonderful.

The Gregalits and other racers started at the track, then went down the hill toward Star City, turned right at Sheetz, before taking an immediate left toward the Mon River Trail. Finally, the course ended at the Morgantown Running/Seneca Center.

Runners cross the finish line at Morgantown Running/Seneca Center.

Another family unit that looked happy as can be was the four-member Schnell family who said it was their third turkey trot but on second time running it in Morgantown. They said they loved taking part and supporting Morgantown Run. The group consisting of Terry, Kim, Lindsey and Jonathan Schnell, who all wore turkey feathers, said they absolutely enjoyed their time taking part.

Schnell family (Left to right: Terry, Kim, Isabelle, Jonathan)

“There were a lot of other costumes around, lots of hats, people wearing onesies it was really good, the competition was great and the people along the course, they were really nice,” Kim Schnell said.