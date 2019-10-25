I-79 Technology Park hosts phase III road system groundbreaking ceremony

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The I-79 Technology Park hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for phase three of the road system at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont.

Completion of the road segment will allow an increase in the ability to significantly sustain economic growth within the I-79 Technology Park.

Many speakers said that it is an exciting time for the park because it not only represents the expansion and grown, but the deployment of crucial economic diversification tools for the Mountain State.

“It is an absolute industry that lets the world know that West Virginia has big time jobs for the smartest and the brightest, and the high tech, and the high paying, and everything, it gives us all that,” said Jim Justice, Governor of West Virginia.

Justice said that North Central West Virginia is an economic hub for the state with many manufacturing possibilities and has potential for even more growth over time.

“There are so many things, whether it be tourism, or our natural resources, or it be our high tech, or Higher Ed, there are so many things that are happening,” said Justice.

Governor Justice said that many great things are happeing for economic growth within areas of the whole state.