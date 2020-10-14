IMBA designates Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center as a Silver-Level ride center

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Only a year after its debut, the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) announced that it has designated Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center as a Silver-Level Ride Center.

According to the release, the IMBA utilizes three different rankings to denote a Ride Center’s status: bronze, silver, and gold. Using seven different factors including, trail experience, services, community involvement, tourism, promotion, marketing, evaluation, and measurement, IMBA then decides if a Ride Center is gold, silver, or bronze.

“Our communities and partners have been planning and working very hard the past year to achieve the Silver Ride Center status,” said Cara Rose, Executive Director at the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

“Our designation is leveraging our extensive public lands and trails, our partnerships with Snowshoe Mountain and the US Forest Service, and our unlimited natural beauty to enhance our tourism economy through mountain biking and outdoor recreation.”

With its induction into IMBA as a Bronze-Level Ride Center in August 2019, the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center has extensively grown its trail systems and amenities over the course of the last year, with the help of many talented and hardworking organizations.

“The SHARC Team has done an incredible job over the last year improving existing trails, building new trails, and adding signage,” said Steve Kasacek, IMBA Project Manager.

“Most importantly, the SHARC team is working collaboratively as a diverse partnership of stakeholders to improve the riding in the region. If you haven’t been, the Wild and Wonderful riding in the Snowshoe Highlands is rugged, fast, and fun.”

According to officials, the basis of IMBA’s criteria focuses not only on the mountain biking product but also on the community’s experience and culture. The IMBA application itself encourages growth of all Ride Centers as they expand through the three different rankings adding to and improving the quality of the trail systems, amenities, and community culture within the IMBA Ride Center.