Immaculate Conception Catholic Church hosts donation drive-through to help those in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church hosted a drive-through donation collection Saturday because during the COVID-19 pandemic the type of services they can provide to the community have been restricted.

Parish nurses and members of churches from other denominations gathered between the church and parish center creating a drive through service. They are accepting diapers sizes four, five, and six, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, mops, brooms, and personal hygiene products. They will also accept monetary donations in an envelope with the name of the organization written on the envelope. All donations go to benefit those who use services at Life Choice, Mustard Seed, and Shepherd’s Corner.

“So, it’s a great way to give back. Our parish nurse group is made up of nurses from Immaculate Conception which is in Clarksburg. But we also have nurses from other denominations and from other towns, from Bridgeport, from outlying areas in Harrison County. So, that is why we are looking at the three organizations and not just one organization. We are trying to look at the county as a whole and support the needs of everyone,” said Veronica Gallo, an Immaculate Conception Parish Nurse.

If anyone would like to make a donation to help those in need you can do so Sunday at 9:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

“We thought we could organize a drive-by donation as a way to give back and also support the health of our community members,” Gallo said.

The organizations expressed to Immaculate Conception that the organizations had food donations coming into their facilities regularly, but a lot of what they need are cleaning supplies and hygiene products for both kids and adults.