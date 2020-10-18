In person service returns at Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In person Sunday service has returned for one church in Monongalia county.

After seven months of being shorted on in person worship, Chestnut Ridge Church by Cheat Lake opened their doors to the public. There service Sunday morning was at 11 a.m. Everyone who attended was required to wear a mask, and people were brought to their seats so they could be socially distance to other parties.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a number of events throughout these months especially in the summer when it’s been nice,” said Executive Pastor Bruce Lane. “Parking lot events and all that, but I don’t think there is a substitute for those people who are ready to come into the building and go to worship. That’s what they are really excited about. Our first and foremost, is we want to keep people safe, but we also want to allow them to have that worship experience.”

Everyone at the church, and in the community were thrilled to be physically present in their place of worship. Chestnut Ridge Church will be back every Sunday at 11 a.m. for service, right now. If the crowds get too large they will have to turn people away. If it comes to that, they will add additional worship times.