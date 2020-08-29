Ink on Everything holds grand opening in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new Clarksburg business celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.
Ink on Everything is a custom t-shirt and screen printing company, that also sells other clothing items, accessories such as lanyards and coffee mugs, and face masks to be worn during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Owners Curtis and Diane McGriff officially opened their store on July 1st. They have been happy with the amount of customers it has seen so far, but are still excited to hold an official event to be able to celebrate with the community while bringing something from Curtis’ hometown to North Central West Virginia.
“Basically, I’m from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and I’m trying to bring the same concept as the strip district to Clarksburg,” said Curtis McGriff.
Ink on Everything is located at 224 Milford Street in Clarksburg.