Inmate dies at FCI Hazelton women’s facility

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – An inmate at F.C.I. Hazelton’s Sattelite Secure Female Facility has died.



According to a press release issued by the U.S. Dept. of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, 33 year old inmate Jensy Janelle Mendoza was found unresponsive just after 8:00 a.m., Thursday.



Officials said staff immediately began life-saving measures on Mendoza and requested help from emergency services.



The release said that efforts continued to try and revive Mendoza, but she was eventually pronounced dead by E.M.S. personnel.



As of this time, there are no indications that Mendoza’s death was related to Covid-19.



The FBI has been notified of her death.



According to officials, no other staff or inmates were injured. The release said Mendoza was sentenced to 36 months in prison for “providing an inmate of a prison a prohibited object, false statements, distribution of buprenorphine, conspiracy to provide an inmate a prohibited object, and conspiracy to distribute.”



Mendoza has been in custody at FCI Hazelton since February 22.