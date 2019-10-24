Inmate killed at Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. – A Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate was fatally assaulted Wednesday, according to a press release from the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Officials said Allen Eugene Longwell, 53, of New Martinsville, was found unresponsive on the floor of his housing area at around 3 p.m. with apparent stab wounds. A makeshift weapon possibly used in the assault was found at the scene.

Staff immediately began providing medical assistance, and EMTs were summoned as well.

According to the release, the inmate was pronounced dead about a half-hour after he was found.

Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigators and State Police are at the facility, and a potential inmate suspect has been identified. Further details are not expected until charges are filed or the investigation is concluded, according to the release.

Longwell was convicted in November 1996 in Wetzel County and sentenced the following month on incest, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse by a parent resulting in injury charges. He faced a minimum discharge date of July 2021.