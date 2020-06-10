Inmate tests positive at Salem Correctional Center for COVID-19

SALEM, W.Va. – According to the latest West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 testing of correctional facilities, one inmate at the Salem Correctional Center has tested positive for the virus.

The latest numbers show that out of 290 tests, one tested positive, 31 are pending and 258 have returned as negative.

There is no word at this time as to how this individual came into contact with the virus.

